Nuvalent, Inc. Q3 Loss Increases

(RTTNews) - Nuvalent, Inc. (NUVL) reported Loss for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled -$84.35 million, or -$1.28 per share. This compares with -$33.65 million, or -$0.59 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Nuvalent, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$84.35 Mln. vs. -$33.65 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$1.28 vs. -$0.59 last year.

