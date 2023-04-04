Nuvalent Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for NUVL

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Nuvalent Inc (Symbol: NUVL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.06, changing hands as low as $24.02 per share. Nuvalent Inc shares are currently trading down about 10.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NUVL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NUVL's low point in its 52 week range is $7.09 per share, with $40.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.07.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.