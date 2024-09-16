Nuvalent Announces Public Offering Of $350 Mln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - Nuvalent, Inc. (NUVL), a company focused on cancer treatment, announced on Monday that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $350 million of its class A shares. All shares are being offered by Nuvalent.

The drug maker expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15 percent of the shares of class A shares sold in the public offering.

J.P. Morgan, TD Cowen, Jefferies and Stifel are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

