News & Insights

Markets
NUVL

Nuvalent Announces Public Offering Of $350 Mln Of Shares

September 16, 2024 — 07:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Nuvalent, Inc. (NUVL), a company focused on cancer treatment, announced on Monday that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $350 million of its class A shares. All shares are being offered by Nuvalent.

The drug maker expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15 percent of the shares of class A shares sold in the public offering.

J.P. Morgan, TD Cowen, Jefferies and Stifel are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NUVL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.