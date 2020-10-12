NUVA or SRDX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Medical - Products sector have probably already heard of NuVasive (NUVA) and SurModics (SRDX). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

NuVasive has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while SurModics has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that NUVA is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

NUVA currently has a forward P/E ratio of 56.82, while SRDX has a forward P/E of 706.50. We also note that NUVA has a PEG ratio of 4.24. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. SRDX currently has a PEG ratio of 70.65.

Another notable valuation metric for NUVA is its P/B ratio of 3.10. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, SRDX has a P/B of 4.42.

Based on these metrics and many more, NUVA holds a Value grade of B, while SRDX has a Value grade of D.

NUVA stands above SRDX thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that NUVA is the superior value option right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.