$NUTX Earnings Preview: Recent $NUTX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$NUTX ($NUTX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $82,747,500 and earnings of -$0.13 per share.
$NUTX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $NUTX stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 917,990 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $19,920,383
- ONE PLUS ONE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 352,915 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,658,255
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 307,402 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,670,623
- TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP removed 291,157 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,318,106
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 244,145 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,297,946
- SCISSORTAIL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 143,259 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,108,720
- GDS WEALTH MANAGEMENT removed 74,004 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,605,886
