NutryFarm Restructures Amidst New Ventures and Loan

NutryFarm International Limited, under judicial management, is rebranding its subsidiary to AI Nova Pte. Ltd. as part of its restructuring efforts. The company is exploring new business ventures in technical testing and analysis services. Additionally, it has secured an interest-free loan of S$5 million from Alpha Hill Pte. Ltd., conditional on certain requirements.

