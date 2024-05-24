Nutritional Growth Solutions Plans New Securities Issue

Nutritional Growth Solutions Ltd. (AU:NGS) has released an update.

Nutritional Growth Solutions Ltd. has announced a new securities issuance, proposing the issue of 475,000 loan notes under a placement or other type of issue, with an expected issue date of July 4, 2024. The company, listed under the ASX code NGS, is providing information in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules and is seeking quotation of these securities on the ASX market.

For further insights into AU:NGS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.