Nutritional Growth Solutions Lists 18 Million Shares on ASX

October 29, 2024 — 04:29 am EDT

Nutritional Growth Solutions Ltd. (AU:NGS) has released an update.

Nutritional Growth Solutions Ltd. has announced the quotation of 18 million fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX, marking a significant financial move for the company. This development could attract interest from investors looking to capitalize on growth opportunities in the nutritional products sector.

