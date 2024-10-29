Nutritional Growth Solutions Lists 18 Million Shares on ASX

Nutritional Growth Solutions Ltd. (AU:NGS) has released an update.

Nutritional Growth Solutions Ltd. has announced the quotation of 18 million fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX, marking a significant financial move for the company. This development could attract interest from investors looking to capitalize on growth opportunities in the nutritional products sector.

