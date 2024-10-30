News & Insights

Nutritional Growth Solutions Issues New Unquoted Options

October 30, 2024 — 11:39 pm EDT

Nutritional Growth Solutions Ltd. (AU:NGS) has released an update.

Nutritional Growth Solutions Ltd has announced the issuance of 5 million unquoted options set to expire in October 2027. This move is part of previously disclosed transactions, reflecting potential strategic developments within the company. Investors may find this noteworthy as it could influence future valuations and market position.

