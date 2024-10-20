Nutritional Growth Solutions Initiates Trading Halt for Capital Raise

Nutritional Growth Solutions Ltd. (AU:NGS) has released an update.

Nutritional Growth Solutions Ltd (NGS) has requested a trading halt on the ASX as it prepares to announce a capital raise through a placement to institutional and sophisticated investors. The halt is expected to last until the announcement is made or normal trading resumes on October 23, 2024. This strategic move could potentially influence NGS’s stock performance and attract investor attention.

