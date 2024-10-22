Nutritional Growth Solutions Eyes Rebound with Strategic Moves

Nutritional Growth Solutions Ltd. (AU:NGS) has released an update.

Nutritional Growth Solutions Ltd. reported a slight dip in Q3 FY24 revenue but anticipates a strong rebound in Q4 due to reactivated marketing efforts and strategic partnerships. The company is focusing on improving gross margins and expanding distribution, particularly in Asia, with new agreements in China and Vietnam. With reduced operating expenses and a healthier cash position, NGS is poised for a promising trajectory towards profitability in FY25.

For further insights into AU:NGS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.