Nutritional Growth Solutions Eyes Rebound with Strategic Moves

October 22, 2024 — 07:37 pm EDT

Nutritional Growth Solutions Ltd. (AU:NGS) has released an update.

Nutritional Growth Solutions Ltd. reported a slight dip in Q3 FY24 revenue but anticipates a strong rebound in Q4 due to reactivated marketing efforts and strategic partnerships. The company is focusing on improving gross margins and expanding distribution, particularly in Asia, with new agreements in China and Vietnam. With reduced operating expenses and a healthier cash position, NGS is poised for a promising trajectory towards profitability in FY25.

