Nutritional Growth Solutions Confirms Financial Stability

November 05, 2024 — 07:20 pm EST

Nutritional Growth Solutions Ltd. (AU:NGS) has released an update.

Nutritional Growth Solutions Ltd. (ASX: NGS) assures investors of its stable financial footing despite a significant cash burn in the last quarter due to inventory and marketing investments. The company remains confident about future capital raises and has access to investor support and loan facilities, projecting at least three quarters of funding. This strategic positioning is expected to drive the company towards a cash flow neutral status in the near term.

