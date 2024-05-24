News & Insights

Nutritional Growth Solutions Announces Security Consolidation

May 24, 2024 — 04:07 am EDT

Nutritional Growth Solutions Ltd. (AU:NGS) has released an update.

Nutritional Growth Solutions Ltd. has announced a reorganization of its securities, including ordinary shares and various options with expiration dates ranging from 2023 to 2026. The security consolidation is set to commence trading on a deferred settlement basis starting 10th July 2024, with the official record date being 11th July 2024. This strategic move aims to streamline the company’s financial instruments and enhance shareholder value.

