Nutritional Growth Solutions Announces Security Consolidation

Nutritional Growth Solutions Ltd. (AU:NGS) has released an update.

Nutritional Growth Solutions Ltd. has announced a reorganization of its securities, including ordinary shares and various options with expiration dates ranging from 2023 to 2026. The security consolidation is set to commence trading on a deferred settlement basis starting 10th July 2024, with the official record date being 11th July 2024. This strategic move aims to streamline the company’s financial instruments and enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:NGS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.