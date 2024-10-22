Nutritional Growth Solutions Announces New Securities Issue

Nutritional Growth Solutions Ltd. (AU:NGS) has released an update.

Nutritional Growth Solutions Ltd. has announced a new issue of securities, including 9 million unlisted options and 18 million ordinary shares, scheduled for October 28, 2024. This move could signal an opportunity for investors to engage with the company as it seeks to potentially enhance its market position.

