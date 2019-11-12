Nutritional coffee producer NuZee files for a $12 million IPO

NuZee, which produces single-serve cups of gourmet coffee with nutritional benefits, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $12 million in an initial public offering.



Primary shareholders include CEO, Treasurer, and Chairman Masateru Higashida (35% pre-IPO stake), Eguchi Holdings (7%) and President and COO Travis Gorney (4%).



NuZee is currently listed on the OTCQB Marketplace and last traded at a price of $11 per share.



The Plano, TX-based company was founded in 2011 and booked $2 million in sales for the 12 months ended June 30, 2019. It plans to list under the symbol NUZE. The Benchmark Company is the sole bookrunner on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.