Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Price Target Decreased by 12.40% to 81.25

The average one-year price target for Nutrien (TSE:NTR) has been revised to 81.25 / share. This is an decrease of 12.40% from the prior estimate of 92.75 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 62.62 to a high of 105.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.02% from the latest reported closing price of 71.89 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1121 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nutrien. This is a decrease of 55 owner(s) or 4.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTR is 0.46%, a decrease of 6.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.63% to 375,560K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 26,039K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,769K shares, representing an increase of 4.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTR by 88.59% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 22,758K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,985K shares, representing an increase of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTR by 2.59% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 19,638K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,013K shares, representing an increase of 33.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTR by 64.90% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 15,152K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,254K shares, representing an increase of 5.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTR by 87.30% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 12,176K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,991K shares, representing a decrease of 6.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTR by 17.40% over the last quarter.

