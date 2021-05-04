Commodities
Nutrien to keep focus on potash price over maximum sales - new CEO

Canadian fertilizer and farm dealer Nutrien Ltd will continue its existing business strategy, including a focus on supporting global potash prices over maximizing sales, new Chief Executive Mayo Schmidt said on Tuesday.

Schmidt, in his first conference call with analysts since taking the top job in April, also said the company is stronger by keeping both its wholesale fertilizer production business and its farm retail network.

