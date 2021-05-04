Nutrien to keep focus on potash price over maximum sales - new CEO

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 4 (Reuters) - Canadian fertilizer and farm dealer Nutrien Ltd NTR.TO will continue its existing business strategy, including a focus on supporting global potash prices over maximizing sales, new Chief Executive Mayo Schmidt said on Tuesday.

Schmidt, in his first conference call with analysts since taking the top job in April, also said the company is stronger by keeping both its wholesale fertilizer production business and its farm retail network.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg)

((rod.nickel@tr.com; Twitter: @RodNickel_Rtrs; 1-204-230-6043;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.