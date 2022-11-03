Commodities
Nutrien sticks to fertilizer expansion plan despite farmers balking at high prices

November 03, 2022 — 10:11 am EDT

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Nutrien Ltd NTR.TO, the world's biggest fertilizer producer, intends to follow through on plans to expand production capacity of potash and nitrogen, despite a sharp pullback in potash demand due to high prices, its chief executive said on Thursday.

"We view this as a temporary lull and our confidence in the outlook for the fundamentals of our business has not changed," CEO Ken Seitz said on a conference call.

