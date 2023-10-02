News & Insights

Nutrien says its ammonia was released in Illinois collision

Credit: REUTERS/TODD KOROL

October 02, 2023 — 06:49 pm EDT

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Canadian potash maker Nutrien NTR.TO said on Monday a vehicle tied to a third party was involved in a fatal accident in southern Illinois last week, which caused the release of anhydrous ammonia.

The company in an emailed statement to Reuters said the vehicle was operated by Prairieland Transport and was en route to its Warrensburg, Illinois location from its Lima Nitrogen facility, when the crash occurred.

Five people were dead and five were seriously hurt in the collision on Friday. The truck was carrying about 7,500 gallons of anhydrous ammonia when it crashed.

"While no Nutrien employees or equipment were involved in the incident, the safety and well-being of the community and environment remain our top priorities," said Nutrien on Monday.

Anhydrous ammonia is used in the agricultural sector as one of the primary sources of nitrogen for crops, and is toxic when inhaled.

Bloomberg first reported the news on Monday.

