Nutrien says Canpotex facility in Portland to be back online by year's end

November 02, 2023 — 10:31 am EDT

Written by Tom Polansek for Reuters ->

CHICAGO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Fertilizer company Nutrien said on Thursday it expects a Canpotex facility in Portland will be back online by the end of the year after suffering an outage.

Canpotex, a company owned by Nutrien and Mosaic MOS.N, should have full export capacity through its terminals in 2024, Nutrien said on a quarterly earnings call.

