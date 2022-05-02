Nutrien reports surge in quarterly profit

May 2 (Reuters) - Nutrien Ltd NTR.TO posted a more than 10-fold jump in first-quarter profit on Monday, as the world's largest fertilizer company was helped by soaring crop nutrient prices.

Nutrien's net earnings was $1.39 billion, or $2.49 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, compared with $133 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sanctions leave a void in global potash productionhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3Kxsnjb

Fertilizer firms were among top quarterly leadershttps://tmsnrt.rs/37RFvm0

