Commodities
NTR

Nutrien reports surge in quarterly profit

Contributor
Ruhi Soni Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Nayan Sthankiya

Nutrien Ltd posted a more than 10-fold jump in first-quarter profit on Monday, as the world's largest fertilizer company was helped by soaring crop nutrient prices.

May 2 (Reuters) - Nutrien Ltd NTR.TO posted a more than 10-fold jump in first-quarter profit on Monday, as the world's largest fertilizer company was helped by soaring crop nutrient prices.

Nutrien's net earnings was $1.39 billion, or $2.49 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, compared with $133 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sanctions leave a void in global potash productionhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3Kxsnjb

Fertilizer firms were among top quarterly leadershttps://tmsnrt.rs/37RFvm0

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Ruhi.Soni@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/ruhithere;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NTR MOS

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular