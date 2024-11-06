Nutrien reports Q3 adjusted EPS 39c, consensus 45c

Reports Q3 revenue $5.35B, consensus $5.29B. “Nutrien (NTR) delivered higher Potash sales volumes and lower operating costs through the first nine months of 2024, utilizing the strengths of our six-mine network and global distribution capabilities to respond to increased customer demand. We are seeing strong crop nutrient demand in North America for the fall application season following a period of lower field activity in the third quarter,” commented Ken Seitz, Nutrien’s President and CEO.
