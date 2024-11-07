Nutrien Reports Q3 2024 Earnings Amid Strategic Initiatives

Nutrien ( (NTR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Nutrien presented to its investors.

Nutrien Ltd. is a leading global provider of crop inputs and services, operating primarily in the agricultural sector with a strong focus on potash, nitrogen, and phosphate production. The company leverages its extensive distribution network and diverse product offerings to support global agricultural productivity.

In its third quarter of 2024, Nutrien reported net earnings of $25 million, supported by record potash sales volumes and increased retail product margins in North America, despite facing challenges such as decreased selling prices for potash and nitrogen. The company also initiated share repurchases late in the quarter and sustained these activities into the fourth quarter.

Key financial highlights for the first nine months of 2024 include net earnings of $582 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $4.3 billion. Nutrien’s retail adjusted EBITDA grew to $1.4 billion, driven by higher product margins in North America, although the full-year guidance was lowered due to reduced pest pressure. Potash and nitrogen segments faced decreased EBITDA due to lower selling prices, but these were partially offset by increased sales volumes and operational efficiencies.

Looking ahead, Nutrien continues to focus on strategic priorities that enhance its business advantages across the agricultural value chain. The company aims to accelerate cost-saving initiatives, optimize capital expenditures, and expand both upstream fertilizer sales and downstream retail growth opportunities to deliver sustained improvements in earnings and cash flow.

Nutrien’s management remains optimistic about the future, anticipating strong demand for crop nutrients, particularly potash, due to favorable agricultural conditions andglobal marketdynamics. The company is committed to achieving significant cost savings and maintaining disciplined capital management to support its growth objectives.

