Nutrien Q2 profit falls about 11% on lower potash prices
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Canadian fertilizer maker Nutrien Ltd NTR.TO, NTR.N posted an 10.8% fall in quarterly profit on Monday, as strong sales volumes of potash failed to offset lower global prices.
The company posted net income of $765 million, or $1.34 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with $858 million, or $1.47 per share, last year.
On an adjusted basis, it posted a profit of $1.45 per share.
