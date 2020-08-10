Commodities
Nutrien Q2 profit falls about 11% on lower potash prices

Canadian fertilizer maker Nutrien Ltd posted an 10.8% fall in quarterly profit on Monday, as strong sales volumes of potash failed to offset lower global prices.

The company posted net income of $765 million, or $1.34 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with $858 million, or $1.47 per share, last year.

On an adjusted basis, it posted a profit of $1.45 per share.

