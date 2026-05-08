Nutrien Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Record Potash Volumes

Nutrien Ltd. NTR recorded adjusted earnings of 51 cents per share for the first quarter of 2026, up 363.6% year over year. The metric beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 48 cents by 6.3%.

Sales rose 18.5% year over year to $6,046 million and topped the consensus mark of $5,356.7 million by 12.9%.

A key operating highlight was record first-quarter potash sales volumes of 3.51 million tons, supported by strong demand and a well-positioned supply chain.

Nutrien Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Nutrien Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Nutrien Ltd. Quote

NTR's Segment Highlights

Nutrien Ag Solutions (Retail) generated first-quarter sales of $3,640 million, up 17.8% from $3,090 million a year ago. Management attributed the increase largely to higher crop nutrient sales volumes from core geographies, supported by an earlier start to field activity in the United States, alongside stronger proprietary product demand. The figure beat our estimate of $3,439 million.

The Potash segment posted net sales of $926 million, rising 24.5% year over year on higher global benchmark prices and record sales volumes. The metric beat our estimate of $717 million.

Nitrogen net sales increased 14.6% to $1,014 million, primarily reflecting stronger global benchmarks, while volume softness was tied to the absence of production from the Trinidad and New Madrid facilities. The figure beat our estimate of $795 million

Phosphate net sales climbed 34.7% to $485 million, benefiting from higher sales volumes and stronger benchmarks, though results were tempered by higher sulfur input costs. The figure exceeded our estimate of $344 million.

NTR's Financials

Nutrien ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $777 million, up from $701 million at the end of 2025. Long-term debt declined 5.6% to $8,825 million from $9,350 million at the end of 2025, while total long-term debt, including the current portion, was $9,861 million compared with $9,863 million at year-end.

Cash used in operating activities was $851 million in the first quarter. Nutrien said the year-over-year improvement primarily reflected higher fertilizer benchmark pricing, increased Retail earnings and record potash sales volumes.

Nutrien's 2026 Outlook

Management reaffirmed full-year guidance ranges following the quarter. Retail adjusted EBITDA is still expected in the $1.75-$1.95 billion range, reflecting the company’s outlook for crop input demand and downstream execution through the year.

Nutrien maintained its sales volume outlook across the upstream portfolio as well. Potash sales volumes are projected at 14.1-14.8 million tons, Nitrogen at 9.2-9.7 million tons and Phosphate at 2.4-2.6 million tons. The company also reiterated capital expenditures guidance of $2-$2.1 billion, with depreciation and amortization expected at $2.4-$2.5 billion and finance costs at $0.65-$0.75 billion.

NTR’s Price Performance

Nutrien’s shares have gained 22.9% in the past year compared with the 16.1% rise of the industry.



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NTR’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

NTR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. IDR, NioCorp Developments Ltd. NB and Hawkins, Inc. HWKN.

Idaho is expected to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 14. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 43 cents per share, indicating 258.33% year-over-year growth. IDR sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

NioCorp is expected to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 14. The consensus estimate for NB’s loss per share is pegged at 2 cents, indicating 83.33% year-over-year growth. NB presently carries a Zacks Rank #1.

Hawkins is scheduled to report fiscal fourth-quarter 2026 results on May 13. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HWKN’s first-quarter earnings per share is pegged at 77 cents. HWKN carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.

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