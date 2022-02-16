Commodities
Nutrien profit jumps on higher fertiliser demand

Contributor
Rithika Krishna Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Nayan Sthankiya

Canada's Nutrien Ltd reported a fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday that jumped nearly four times on higher demand for potash and other crop fertilisers.

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Canada's Nutrien Ltd NTR.TO, NTR.N reported a fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday that jumped nearly four times on higher demand for potash and other crop fertilisers.

Prices of potash, a crucial crop nutrient are near multi-year highs in the United States and Brazil following Western economic sanctions against a major potash supplier in Belarus.

Nutrien said it expects annual adjusted profit to be between $10.20 and $11.80 per share, compared with estimates of $9.46 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Global potash prices increased in response to record global demand of 70 million in 2021 and tightness of supply due to new project delays and uncertainty around sanctions imposed on Belarus by the U.S. and Europe, Nutrien said.

The company's net earnings was $1.2 billion, or $2.11 per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with $316 million, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.

Nutrien also declared a quarterly dividend of 48 cents per share, an increase of 4% from the prior dividend.

