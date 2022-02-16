Nutrien profit jumps on higher fertiliser demand

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Canada's Nutrien Ltd NTR.TO, NTR.N reported a fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday that jumped nearly four times on higher demand for potash and other crop fertilisers.

The company's net earnings was $1.2 billion, or $2.11 per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with $316 million, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru)

((Rithika.Krishna@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/rithika_krishna;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.