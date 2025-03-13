Nutrien Prices $1 Billion of 2-Year and 7-Year Senior Notes Offering

Nutrien Ltd. NTR recently announced the pricing of $400 million total principal amount of 4.5% senior notes due March 12, 2027, and $600 million total principal amount of 5.25% senior notes due March 12, 2032. The offering is expected to close on or around March 13, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.



Nutrien intends to use the net proceeds of this offering to repay its $500 million total principal amount of 3% senior notes due on April 1, 2025, and its $500 million total principal amount of 5.95% senior notes due on Nov. 7, 2025, after which such proceeds may be used to reduce outstanding indebtedness under its short-term credit facilities, finance working capital and for general corporate purposes. The senior notes will be unsecured and rank similarly to Nutrien's current senior unsecured debt.



NTR’s shares have lost 4.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s 6.6% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Nutrien projects Retail adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1.65-$1.85 billion for 2025. The company anticipates increased crop nutrient sales volumes, ongoing expansion of its proprietary products and additional margin recovery in Brazil. It anticipates foreign exchange headwinds in its international retail operations, as well as the lack of asset sales and other income items recognized in 2024, totaling about $75 million. The projected potash sales volume range of 13.6-14.4 million tons is consistent with its global shipments outlook and takes into consideration some uncertainty about the potential imposition and impact of U.S. tariffs, as well as global supply availability.



Nitrogen sales volume projection of 10.7-11.2 million tons is based on sustained reliability improvements and increased operating rates at NTR’s North American operations. The phosphate sales volume projection of 2.35-2.55 million tons implies reduced production at the company’s White Springs facility in the first half of 2025 and higher operating rates in the second half compared with the previous year.

Nutrien Ltd. Price and Consensus

Nutrien Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Nutrien Ltd. Quote

NTR’s Rank & Key Picks

NTR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, ArcelorMittal MT and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. AXTA



Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.7%. The company's shares have soared 179.7% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ArcelorMittal’s current-year earnings is pegged at $3.72 per share. MT, carries a Zacks Rank #2, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters but missed it in one, with an average earnings surprise of 4.11%. The company's shares have rallied 18.6% in the past year.



Axalta Coating Systems, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1, beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. In this time frame, it has delivered an earnings surprise of roughly 16.3%, on average. AXTA’s shares have gained 0.7% over the past year.





7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ArcelorMittal (MT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.