Nutrien (NTR) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Nutrien Ltd. NTR is set to release fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 21, after the closing bell.



The fertilizer maker delivered a negative earnings surprise of 28.1%, on average, over the trailing four quarters. It posted a negative earnings surprise of 50.7% in the last reported quarter. The company’s fourth-quarter performance will likely reflect the benefits of healthy demand for fertilizers. However, weaker fertilizer prices are expected to have affected its performance.



The company’s shares have lost 31.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s 33.5% decline.



Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

Zacks Model

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Nutrien this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earning beat.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for Nutrien is +39.72%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth quarter is currently pegged at 72 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Nutrien currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

What do the Estimates Indicate?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nutrien’s fourth-quarter consolidated sales is currently pegged at $5,243.1 million, calling for a decline of 30.4% from the year-ago quarter’s tally.



Our estimate for sales in the Nutrien Ag Solutions segment currently stands at $2,667 million, suggesting a 34.7% year-over-year decline. The same for net sales in the Phosphates segment is currently pegged at $626 million, calling for a year-over-year rise of 10.6%.



Our estimate for net sales in the Potash segment is currently pegged at $708 million, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 51.4%. The same for net sales in the Nitrogen segment is currently pegged at $1,620 million, indicating a year-over-year decline of 16.9%.

A Few Factors to Watch

NTR is likely to have benefited from healthy demand for fertilizers in the December quarter, backed by the strength in the global agricultural market. It is expected to have gained from strong potash volumes on the back of solid crop nutrient demand in North America.



Nutrien is also likely to have gained from acquisitions, cost efficiency and increased adoption of its digital platform. Cost and operational efficiency initiatives are expected to have aided its performance. It remains focused on lowering the cost of production in the potash business. Lower natural gas costs are also likely to have contributed to a decline in its cost of goods sold in the fourth quarter.



However, weaker fertilizer prices are likely to have weighed on Nutrien’s fourth-quarter performance. Prices of phosphate and potash have retreated since the second half of 2022 from their peak levels attained in the first half riding on the impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war and disruptions due to the sanctions in Belarus. Global nitrogen prices have declined since the beginning of 2023 driven by a rise in global supply availability. Lower prices are expected to have hurt NTR’s profitability.

