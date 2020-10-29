Nutrien (NTR) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Nutrien Ltd. NTR is set to release third-quarter 2020 results on Nov 2, after the closing bell.

Nutrien’s third-quarter results are likely to reflect the benefits of strong demand for phosphate and potash. The company has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 76.9%, on average.

The company’s shares have lost 18.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s 9% decline.

Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

What to Expect in Q3

In second-quarter 2020 earnings call, the company stated that global urea demand is supported by strong consumption in many key regions, particularly in India. It expects the pace of Chinese urea exports to rise in the second half of 2020. Also, global potash buying is expected to remain strong on the back of signing of the China and India potash contracts.

Further, global phosphate prices are likely to be supported by an expected strength in second-half demand in India and Brazil. Also, improved industrial utilization for ammonia in Asian markets is supporting both demand and prices in the region.

What do the Estimates Indicate?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nutrien’s third-quarter consolidated sales is currently pegged at $3,931 million, which calls for a decline of 4.9% from the year-ago quarter’s tally.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net sales in the Phosphates segment is currently pegged at $281 million, which calls for a rise of 12.4% sequentially.

Moreover, the consensus mark for net sales in the Potash segment is currently pegged at $566 million, which calls for a fall of 3.7% sequentially.

The consensus mark for net sales in the Nitrogen segment is currently pegged at $598 million, which suggests a fall of 14.1% sequentially.

Nutrien Ltd. Price and EPS Surprise

Nutrien Ltd. price-eps-surprise | Nutrien Ltd. Quote

Zacks Model

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Nutrien this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for Nutrien is 0.00%. The Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate both are currently pegged at 7 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Nutrien carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

