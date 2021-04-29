Nutrien (NTR) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Nutrien Ltd. NTR is set to release first-quarter 2021 results on May 3, after the closing bell. The company’s first-quarter results are likely to reflect the benefits of strong demand and prices for phosphate and potash.



The fertilizer maker delivered an earnings surprise of 23.6%, on average, over the trailing four quarters. It posted an earnings surprise of 60% in the last reported quarter.



The company’s shares have gained 52.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s 86.4% rise.





Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

Zacks Model

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Nutrien this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earning beat.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for Nutrien is +53.84%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first quarter is currently pegged at 9 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Nutrien currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

What do the Estimates Indicate?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nutrien’s first-quarter consolidated sales is currently pegged at $4,581 million, which calls for a rise of 9.4% from the year-ago quarter’s tally.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net sales in the Phosphates segment is currently pegged at $387 million, which calls for a rise of 38.2% sequentially.



Moreover, the consensus mark for net sales in the Potash segment is currently pegged at $548 million, which calls for a rise of 21.8% sequentially.



The consensus mark for net sales in the Nitrogen segment is currently pegged at $758 million, which suggests a rise of 36.6% sequentially.

A Few Factors to Watch

The company is likely to have benefited from solid demand and higher prices for fertilizers, especially potash, in the to-be-reported quarter. It is expected to have gained from strong potash sales volumes on the back of solid domestic and overseas demand. Strong spring application demand for potash in North America and higher planted acreage in the United States are likely to have supported volumes.



Global phosphate markets remain robust on solid demand and pricing dynamics. Tight availability, firm demand and higher input costs are driving up phosphate prices globally. Potash prices have also strengthened on the back of robust global demand, aided by strong grower economics, higher crop prices and low global inventory levels. Demand for nitrogen fertilizer also remains healthy in major markets. Global nitrogen requirement is being driven by demand in North America, India and Brazil.



Nutrien is also likely to have gained from contributions of acquisitions and cost efficiency in the first quarter.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some companies in the basic materials space you may want to consider as our model shows they too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:



AdvanSix Inc. ASIX, scheduled to release earnings on Apr 30, has an Earnings ESP of +7.69% and carries a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Westlake Chemical Corporation WLK, scheduled to release earnings on May 4, has an Earnings ESP of +0.64% and a Zacks Rank #2.



CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF, scheduled to release earnings on May 5, has an Earnings ESP of +4.53% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.

