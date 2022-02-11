Nutrien (NTR) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Nutrien Ltd. NTR is set to release fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 16, after the closing bell.

The fertilizer maker delivered an earnings surprise of 73.5%, on average, over the trailing four quarters. It posted an earnings surprise of 12.2% in the last reported quarter. The company’s fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect the benefits of strong demand and higher prices for fertilizers.

The company’s shares have gained 35.4% in the past year compared with a 22.5% rise of the industry.

Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

Zacks Model

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for Nutrien this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for Nutrien is +2.61%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is currently pegged at $2.30. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Nutrien currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

What do the Estimates Indicate?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nutrien’s fourth-quarter consolidated sales is currently pegged at $6,459 million, calling for a rise of 59.4% from the year-ago quarter’s tally.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net sales in the Phosphates segment is currently pegged at $501 million, which calls for a year-over-year rise of 78.9%.

The consensus mark for net sales in the Potash segment is currently pegged at $1,410 million, suggesting a year-over-year rise of 213.3%.

The consensus mark for net sales in the Nitrogen segment is currently pegged at $1,659 million, indicating a year-over-year rise of 198.9%.

A Few Factors to Watch

The company is likely to have benefited from solid demand and higher prices for fertilizers in the fourth quarter, supported by strength in global agriculture markets. It is expected to have gained from strong potash sales volumes on the back of high domestic and overseas demand. Nutrien is also likely to have gained from acquisitions, cost efficiency and increased adoption of its digital platform.

Global phosphate markets remain robust on solid demand and pricing dynamics. Potash prices have strengthened on the back of robust global demand, aided by strong grower economics, higher crop prices, and low global inventory levels. Tight availability and firm demand are also contributing to phosphate prices globally.

Demand for nitrogen fertilizer also remains healthy in major markets. Global nitrogen requirement is being driven by demand in North America, India and Brazil. Lower global supply availability stemming from reduced operating rates and a spike in energy prices are likely to have boosted nitrogen prices in the quarter to be reported. Higher prices are expected to have driven the company’s sales and margins in the fourth quarter.

