Nutrien (NTR) to Increase Fertilizer Production & Return Capital

Nutrien Ltd. NTR announced that it plans to increase fertilizer production capability in the wake of the structural changes in global energy, agriculture and fertilizer markets.

Nutrien stated it is boosting its annual potash manufacturing capacity to 18 million tons by 2025 due to the uncertainty of supply from Eastern Europe. This marks a hike of more than 5 million tons or 40% from its production levels in 2020. The additional production capability is anticipated to be added at a similar annual pace to the additions over the past two years.

It is also advancing the earlier-announced brownfield expansion projects, which are expected to add roughly 500,000 tons of capacity by the end of 2025 and further boost its plants’ energy efficiency and product mix. The company examines the potential for more low-cost brownfield expansion and emissions reduction projects, with a final investment decision expected over the next 12 months.

Nutrien also intends to buyback an additional $2 billion of shares, for roughly $4 billion of repurchases in 2022, under its existing normal course issuer bid. This is expected to raise the company’s total return of capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases to around $5 billion in 2022.

In its last earnings call, Nutrien stated that it raised its full-year 2022 adjusted EBITDA guidance and full-year adjusted net earnings per share guidance, factoring in the expectation of higher realized selling prices, higher potash sales volumes and higher Retail crop nutrients and crop protection products gross margins.

The company now expects adjusted EBITDA of $14.5-$16.5 billion (up from $10-$11.2 billion) for full-year 2022. Adjusted EPS has been forecast in the band of $16.20-$18.70 (up from $10.20-$11.80). Nutrien also sees sustaining capital expenditure of $1.2-$1.3 billion in 2022.

