Nutrien (NTR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Nutrien (NTR) closed at $58.94 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.67% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.66%.

Coming into today, shares of the producer of potash and other fertilizers had lost 6.34% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 1.53%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.44%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Nutrien as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Nutrien to post earnings of $2.99 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 48.89%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.34 billion, down 21.84% from the year-ago period.

NTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.08 per share and revenue of $29.42 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -46.32% and -22.34%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Nutrien. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 17.97% lower. Nutrien currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Nutrien is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.38. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.04.

Investors should also note that NTR has a PEG ratio of 1.05 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Fertilizers was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.1 at yesterday's closing price.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 234, which puts it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.