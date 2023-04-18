Nutrien (NTR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Nutrien (NTR) closed the most recent trading day at $73.91, moving -1.3% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.51%.

Coming into today, shares of the producer of potash and other fertilizers had gained 1.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 7.78%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.17%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Nutrien as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 10, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.54, down 42.96% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.17 billion, down 19.38% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.84 per share and revenue of $31.54 billion, which would represent changes of -32.98% and -16.74%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Nutrien. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.57% lower. Nutrien is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Nutrien currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.47. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.71.

Also, we should mention that NTR has a PEG ratio of 1.06. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. NTR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.06 as of yesterday's close.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 242, which puts it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.