Nutrien (NTR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nutrien (NTR) closed at $62.95, marking a -0.05% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.29%.

Coming into today, shares of the producer of potash and other fertilizers had gained 2.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 1.09%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.09%.

Nutrien will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Nutrien is projected to report earnings of $0.96 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 61.75%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.68 billion, down 30.6% from the year-ago period.

NTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.17 per share and revenue of $28.63 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -53.22% and -24.43%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nutrien should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Nutrien is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Investors should also note Nutrien's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.21. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.4, so we one might conclude that Nutrien is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that NTR has a PEG ratio of 1.28 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Fertilizers was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.37 at yesterday's closing price.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 237, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

