Nutrien (NTR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Nutrien (NTR) closed the most recent trading day at $104.56, moving -0.63% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.13% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.74%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.91%.

Heading into today, shares of the producer of potash and other fertilizers had gained 38.85% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 10.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Nutrien as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.55, up 779.31% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.95 billion, up 70.75% from the year-ago period.

NTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.84 per share and revenue of $35.98 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +106.1% and +29.84%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nutrien. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 21.58% higher within the past month. Nutrien is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Nutrien's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.2. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.2.

Investors should also note that NTR has a PEG ratio of 1.02 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Fertilizers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.94 as of yesterday's close.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

