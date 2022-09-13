Nutrien (NTR) Stock Moves -1.45%: What You Should Know

Nutrien (NTR) closed at $89.60 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.45% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 4.32%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.94%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the producer of potash and other fertilizers had gained 1.71% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.06% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.75% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Nutrien as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Nutrien to post earnings of $4.20 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 204.35%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.06 billion, up 50.35% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $16.55 per share and revenue of $39.61 billion, which would represent changes of +165.65% and +42.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Nutrien. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Nutrien is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Nutrien has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.49 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.19, which means Nutrien is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that NTR has a PEG ratio of 0.69. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Fertilizers stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.62 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Nutrien Ltd. (NTR): Free Stock Analysis Report



