Nutrien (NTR) Stock Moves -1.13%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nutrien (NTR) closed at $74.37, marking a -1.13% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.65%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.65%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the producer of potash and other fertilizers had gained 0.17% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.51% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.3% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Nutrien as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Nutrien is projected to report earnings of $1.86 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 31.11%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.78 billion, down 11.45% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.25 per share and revenue of $32.02 billion. These totals would mark changes of -22.29% and -15.47%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nutrien should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.43% lower within the past month. Nutrien is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Nutrien currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.34. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.28, so we one might conclude that Nutrien is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that NTR has a PEG ratio of 0.92 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. NTR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.92 as of yesterday's close.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

