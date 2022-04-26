Nutrien (NTR) Stock Moves -0.64%: What You Should Know

Nutrien (NTR) closed the most recent trading day at $98.94, moving -0.64% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.82% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the producer of potash and other fertilizers had lost 6.66% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 9.49% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 5.33% in that time.

Nutrien will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 2, 2022. On that day, Nutrien is projected to report earnings of $2.59 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 793.1%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.77 billion, up 66.74% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.20 per share and revenue of $38.2 billion, which would represent changes of +127.93% and +37.85%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nutrien should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.44% higher within the past month. Nutrien is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Nutrien is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.01. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.01.

Meanwhile, NTR's PEG ratio is currently 0.88. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Fertilizers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.81 as of yesterday's close.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

