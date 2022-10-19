Nutrien (NTR) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know

Nutrien (NTR) closed at $81.70 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.24% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.67% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the producer of potash and other fertilizers had lost 8.91% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.76% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Nutrien as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 2, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Nutrien to post earnings of $4.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 194.2%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.11 billion, up 51.16% from the year-ago period.

NTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $16.47 per share and revenue of $40.07 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +164.37% and +44.6%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nutrien should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% lower within the past month. Nutrien is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Nutrien has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.97 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.11.

Meanwhile, NTR's PEG ratio is currently 0.62. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Fertilizers was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.59 at yesterday's closing price.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NTR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



