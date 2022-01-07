Nutrien (NTR) Stock Moves -0.17%: What You Should Know

Nutrien (NTR) closed at $69.13 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.17% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the producer of potash and other fertilizers had lost 0.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 4.05%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.36%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Nutrien as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 16, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Nutrien to post earnings of $2.25 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 837.5%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.49 billion, up 60.13% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nutrien should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.5% higher. Nutrien is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Nutrien has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.85 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.85, so we one might conclude that Nutrien is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

We can also see that NTR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.98. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Fertilizers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.8 as of yesterday's close.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

