Nutrien (NTR) Stock Moves -0.02%: What You Should Know

Nutrien (NTR) closed at $101.18 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.02% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.97% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.49%.

Heading into today, shares of the producer of potash and other fertilizers had gained 6.74% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.71% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Nutrien as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 2, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Nutrien to post earnings of $2.54 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 775.86%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.88 billion, up 69.14% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.86 per share and revenue of $35.98 billion, which would represent changes of +106.42% and +29.84%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nutrien. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 11.89% higher. Nutrien is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Nutrien is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.87. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.02.

We can also see that NTR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.98. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. NTR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.92 as of yesterday's close.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, putting it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.