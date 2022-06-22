Nutrien (NTR) Stock Moves -0.01%: What You Should Know

Nutrien (NTR) closed at $86.28 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.01% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the producer of potash and other fertilizers had lost 13.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 8.74%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.32%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Nutrien as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $6.02, up 189.42% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.62 billion, up 60.01% from the year-ago period.

NTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $17.11 per share and revenue of $40.97 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +174.64% and +47.84%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nutrien. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.98% higher. Nutrien is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Nutrien is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.04. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.04, which means Nutrien is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

It is also worth noting that NTR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.63. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. NTR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.6 as of yesterday's close.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

