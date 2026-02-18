Nutrien (NTR) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Nutrien (NTR) reported $5.34 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.1%. EPS of $0.83 for the same period compares to $0.31 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.55% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.21 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.87, the EPS surprise was -4.96%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Potash - Sales volumes - Total : 2,803.00 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2,876.83 KTon.

: 2,803.00 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2,876.83 KTon. Nitrogen - Sales volumes - Total : 2,575.00 KTon compared to the 2,667.94 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.

: 2,575.00 KTon compared to the 2,667.94 KTon average estimate based on three analysts. Average Selling Price per Tonne - Phosphate - Industrial and feed : 875.00 $/Ton versus the three-analyst average estimate of 713.89 $/Ton.

: 875.00 $/Ton versus the three-analyst average estimate of 713.89 $/Ton. Average Selling Price per Tonne - Phosphate - Total : 733.00 $/Ton compared to the 574.04 $/Ton average estimate based on three analysts.

: 733.00 $/Ton compared to the 574.04 $/Ton average estimate based on three analysts. Sales- Retail (Nutrient Ag Solutions)- Total : $3.14 billion versus $3.21 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.1% change.

: $3.14 billion versus $3.21 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.1% change. Sales- Potash : $792 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $804.4 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +34.9%.

: $792 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $804.4 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +34.9%. Sales- Nitrogen : $1.24 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.09 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.4%.

: $1.24 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.09 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.4%. Net Sales- Eliminations : $-360 million versus $-351.19 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20% change.

: $-360 million versus $-351.19 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20% change. Sales- Phosphate : $543 million compared to the $513.52 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.3% year over year.

: $543 million compared to the $513.52 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.3% year over year. Net Sales- Phosphate : $483 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $421.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.7%.

: $483 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $421.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.7%. Net Sales- Potash : $736 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $706.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +37.3%.

: $736 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $706.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +37.3%. Net Sales- Nitrogen: $1.09 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $990.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.9%.

Here is how Nutrien performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Nutrien here>>>

Shares of Nutrien have returned +3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.