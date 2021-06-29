Nutrien (NTR) Raises 1H21 Outlook, Boosts Potash Production

Nutrien Ltd. NTR recently announced that it has raised its first-half 2021 earnings guidance given strong operational results and strength in global fertilizer markets.

The adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for first-half 2021 is projected between $2.30 and $2.50, up from the earlier guidance of $2.00-$2.20. EPS in the first quarter came in at 29 cents.

The company forecasts the midpoints of both its 2021 EBITDA and EPS guidance to be above the top end of the ranges provided earlier at the time of first-quarter results.

Due to the continuous tightening in global potash market conditions, Nutrien is flexing its low-cost network of six mines to draw upon its available capacity in a timely manner. It is planning to produce a further half a million tons of potash, which is in addition to the half a million ton increase announced on Jun 7, 2021. Nutrien now expects to produce one million tons of incremental potash in 2021 as a result of this move.

Most of the increased production is projected to take place in the fourth quarter, with some of the additional tons projected to be sold in early 2022. The revised outlook for potash sales volumes in 2021 is 13.3-13.8 million tons, which is expected to exceed Nutrien’s previous record high for annual sales volumes of 13 million tons set in 2018.

Shares of Nutrien have rallied 90.3% in the past year compared with 87.2% rise of the industry.

