Nutrien (NTR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Nutrien (NTR) reported revenue of $10.16 billion, down 12.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.34, compared to $2.53 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -6.77% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.89 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.13, the EPS surprise was +9.86%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Nutrien performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Tonnes Sold - Potash - Total : 3,563 KTon compared to the 3,384.32 KTon average estimate based on four analysts.

: 3,563 KTon compared to the 3,384.32 KTon average estimate based on four analysts. Tonnes Sold - Nitrogen : 2,818 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,863.82 KTon.

: 2,818 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,863.82 KTon. Crop Nutrients Sales Volumes in tonnes - Total : 5,423 KTon versus 5,249.85 KTon estimated by four analysts on average.

: 5,423 KTon versus 5,249.85 KTon estimated by four analysts on average. Crop Nutrients Sales Volumes in tonnes - International : 1,125 KTon compared to the 1,111.96 KTon average estimate based on four analysts.

: 1,125 KTon compared to the 1,111.96 KTon average estimate based on four analysts. Sales- Retail Total : $8.07 billion versus $8.68 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.6% change.

: $8.07 billion versus $8.68 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.6% change. Net Sales- Eliminations : -$336 million versus -$485.41 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25.8% change.

: -$336 million versus -$485.41 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25.8% change. Net Sales- Phosphate : $394 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $385.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.5%.

: $394 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $385.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.5%. Sales- Phosphate : $451 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $451.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -19.5%.

: $451 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $451.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -19.5%. Sales- Retail (Nutrient Ag Solutions)- Crop protection products : $2.73 billion versus $2.96 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11% change.

: $2.73 billion versus $2.96 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11% change. Net Sales- Potash : $756 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $823.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -25.1%.

: $756 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $823.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -25.1%. Sales- Nitrogen : $1.19 billion versus $1.24 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.4% change.

: $1.19 billion versus $1.24 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.4% change. Sales- Potash : $836 million versus $923.13 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25.1% change.

Shares of Nutrien have returned -2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

