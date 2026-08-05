Nutrien (NTR) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Nutrien (NTR) reported $10.81 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.6%. EPS of $2.61 for the same period compares to $2.65 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.67 billion, representing a surprise of +1.31%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.70.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Potash - Sales volumes - Total : 3,943.00 KTon compared to the 4,039.88 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.

: 3,943.00 KTon compared to the 4,039.88 KTon average estimate based on three analysts. Nitrogen - Sales volumes - Total : 2,253.00 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2,352.95 KTon.

: 2,253.00 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2,352.95 KTon. Phosphate - Average net selling price - Industrial and feed : 919.00 $/Ton versus the three-analyst average estimate of 911.01 $/Ton.

: 919.00 $/Ton versus the three-analyst average estimate of 911.01 $/Ton. Phosphate - Average net selling price - Fertilizer : 719.00 $/Ton compared to the 726.95 $/Ton average estimate based on three analysts.

: 719.00 $/Ton compared to the 726.95 $/Ton average estimate based on three analysts. Net Sales- Downstream- Retail : $8.27 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $8.15 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.9%.

: $8.27 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $8.15 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.9%. Total Sales- Upstream and Midstream- Nitrogen : $1.27 billion versus $1.25 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.9% change.

: $1.27 billion versus $1.25 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.9% change. Total Sales- Upstream and Midstream- Potash : $1.14 billion compared to the $1.14 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year.

: $1.14 billion compared to the $1.14 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year. Total Sales- Upstream and Midstream- Phosphate : $525 million versus $522.55 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.9% change.

: $525 million versus $522.55 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.9% change. Retail sales by product line- Crop protection products : $2.76 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.71 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.3%.

: $2.76 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.71 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.3%. Potash sales by geography- Manufactured product- Offshore : $781 million versus $762.8 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.4% change.

: $781 million versus $762.8 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.4% change. Retail sales by product line- Crop nutrients : $3.54 billion compared to the $3.25 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.4% year over year.

: $3.54 billion compared to the $3.25 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.4% year over year. Net Sales- Eliminations: $-424 million versus $-389.43 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.7% change.

Here is how Nutrien performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Nutrien here>>>

Shares of Nutrien have returned +2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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