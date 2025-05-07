Nutrien (NTR) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2025, Nutrien (NTR) reported revenue of $5.1 billion, down 5.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.11, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.18% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.32 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.33, the EPS surprise was -66.67%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Nutrien performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Potash - Sales volumes - Total : 3,402 KTon versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3,255.3 KTon.

: 3,402 KTon versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3,255.3 KTon. Nitrogen - Sales volumes - Total : 2,469 KTon versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2,473.23 KTon.

: 2,469 KTon versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2,473.23 KTon. Average Selling Price per Tonne - Phosphate - Industrial and feed : 817 $/Ton versus the five-analyst average estimate of 777.8 $/Ton.

: 817 $/Ton versus the five-analyst average estimate of 777.8 $/Ton. Average Selling Price per Tonne - Phosphate - Total : 710 $/Ton versus 614.19 $/Ton estimated by five analysts on average.

: 710 $/Ton versus 614.19 $/Ton estimated by five analysts on average. Sales- Retail (Nutrient Ag Solutions)- Total : $3.09 billion versus $3.49 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.6% change.

: $3.09 billion versus $3.49 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.6% change. Sales- Potash : $861 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $783.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.1%.

: $861 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $783.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.1%. Sales- Phosphate : $405 million versus $435.19 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.8% change.

: $405 million versus $435.19 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.8% change. Sales- Nitrogen : $1.07 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $972.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%.

: $1.07 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $972.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%. Net Sales- Eliminations : -$288 million versus -$391.41 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.4% change.

: -$288 million versus -$391.41 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.4% change. Net Sales- Potash : $744 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $665.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.5%.

: $744 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $665.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.5%. Net Sales- Nitrogen : $954 million versus $848.02 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.7% change.

: $954 million versus $848.02 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.7% change. Sales- Retail (Nutrient Ag Solutions)- Crop nutrients: $1.19 billion versus $1.61 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.8% change.

Shares of Nutrien have returned +20.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

