Nutrien (NTR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nutrien (NTR) closed at $108.43, marking a +1.49% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.51%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.44%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the producer of potash and other fertilizers had gained 37.89% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 14.91%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.51%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Nutrien as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Nutrien to post earnings of $2.54 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 775.86%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.95 billion, up 70.75% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.86 per share and revenue of $35.98 billion. These totals would mark changes of +106.42% and +29.84%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Nutrien. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 20.33% higher. Nutrien currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Nutrien's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.31. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.31, which means Nutrien is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

Meanwhile, NTR's PEG ratio is currently 1.04. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Fertilizers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.95 as of yesterday's close.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NTR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.